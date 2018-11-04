Analysts Expect Navient Corp (NAVI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.53. Navient reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Navient had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.86. 2,021,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,793. Navient has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 349.9% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,574,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,227,000 after buying an additional 1,224,702 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Navient during the third quarter valued at about $6,804,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 394.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 67,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 54,080 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Navient by 352.7% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 73,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 57,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 1,041.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 254,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 231,931 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

