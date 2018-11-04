Analysts Anticipate Newpark Resources Inc (NR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newpark Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Newpark Resources posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newpark Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Newpark Resources.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Newpark Resources had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $235.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.08 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Newpark Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newpark Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NR. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 156.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NR stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. Newpark Resources has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $747.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

