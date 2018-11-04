Analysts Anticipate Calix Inc (CALX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) to post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Calix posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%.

CALX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 38,500 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $268,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 12,500 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 54,300 shares of company stock worth $377,380 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 42,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 56,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Calix stock opened at $7.42 on Thursday. Calix has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $9.05.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

