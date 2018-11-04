Analysts Anticipate Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (ANW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aegean Marine Petroleum Network’s earnings. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Aegean Marine Petroleum Network will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.26 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aegean Marine Petroleum Network.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.
NYSE ANW opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $5.10.
Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Company Profile
Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine fuel logistics company that markets and supplies refined marine fuel and lubricants to vessels in port, at sea, and on rivers worldwide. The company offers fueling services to ocean-going and a range of coastal vessels, including oil tankers, container ships, drybulk carriers, cruise ships, reefers, LNG/LPG carriers, car carriers, and ferries, as well as to marine fuel traders, brokers, and other end-users of marine fuel and lubricants.
