Analysts Anticipate Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (ANW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aegean Marine Petroleum Network’s earnings. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Aegean Marine Petroleum Network will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.26 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aegean Marine Petroleum Network.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANW. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 46,712 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 520.3% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 124,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 104,224 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 960,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 208,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 5,658,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161,337 shares in the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ANW opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $5.10.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Company Profile

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine fuel logistics company that markets and supplies refined marine fuel and lubricants to vessels in port, at sea, and on rivers worldwide. The company offers fueling services to ocean-going and a range of coastal vessels, including oil tankers, container ships, drybulk carriers, cruise ships, reefers, LNG/LPG carriers, car carriers, and ferries, as well as to marine fuel traders, brokers, and other end-users of marine fuel and lubricants.

