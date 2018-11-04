Amkor Technology (AMKR) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMKR. ValuEngine downgraded Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Amkor Technology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.19.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,989,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,348,000 after buying an additional 539,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,715,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,274,000 after buying an additional 394,139 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,457,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after buying an additional 252,447 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after buying an additional 183,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

