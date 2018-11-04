Amgen (AMGN) PT Lowered to $182.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada to $182.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.55.

AMGN stock opened at $187.06 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 12-month low of $163.31 and a 12-month high of $210.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.24. Amgen had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 56,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 33,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

