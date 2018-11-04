AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Stake Decreased by Signition LP

Signition LP cut its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the quarter. Signition LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 67.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 125,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in AMETEK by 9.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in AMETEK by 92.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 23.2% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 208.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 3,870 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $309,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at $641,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 29,955 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $2,442,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,925 shares of company stock worth $4,811,210 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AME stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.91 and a 1 year high of $81.92.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AME. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AMETEK from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on AMETEK from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMETEK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

