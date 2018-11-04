American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) Stake Lowered by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,585 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.57% of American Public Education worth $19,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 35.8% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 57,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,095 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 91.6% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 77,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 19.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,383,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,229,000 after purchasing an additional 225,800 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of American Public Education to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $46.15.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.14 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 8.61%. American Public Education’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

