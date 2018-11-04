Ameren (AEE) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target raised by Barclays from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ameren from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.13.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $63.61 on Thursday. Ameren has a twelve month low of $51.89 and a twelve month high of $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.15.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Ameren had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 274.3% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

