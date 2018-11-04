AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) PT Set at $18.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) received a $18.00 price objective from investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price target on AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AMAG opened at $18.29 on Friday. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.11). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William K. Heiden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,200,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 12,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.