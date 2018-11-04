Altaba Inc (AABA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.75.

AABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Altaba from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Gabelli cut Altaba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut Altaba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut Altaba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Altaba to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

Get Altaba alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Altaba by 387.3% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 7,729,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Altaba during the second quarter worth approximately $209,414,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altaba by 565.9% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 753,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,161,000 after purchasing an additional 640,303 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altaba by 651.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,702,000 after purchasing an additional 529,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altaba by 17.3% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 3,564,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,947,000 after purchasing an additional 525,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AABA opened at $61.73 on Friday. Altaba has a twelve month low of $55.76 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

Altaba Company Profile

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Altaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.