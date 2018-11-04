Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 916 Shares of GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter worth about $1,857,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrubHub in the third quarter worth about $2,529,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 89.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 33,632 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrubHub in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter worth about $957,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $95.29 on Friday. GrubHub Inc has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $149.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.61.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. GrubHub had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $247.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $69,058.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 545 shares in the company, valued at $63,149.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,305 shares of company stock worth $11,466,322. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRUB. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on GrubHub from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Roth Capital increased their price target on GrubHub from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on GrubHub from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GrubHub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.10.

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

