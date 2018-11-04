Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class A makes up 0.4% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 25.9% in the second quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 492,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $555,973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 8.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class A stock opened at $1,071.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 12 month low of $984.00 and a 12 month high of $1,291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $2.52. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 45.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,330.00 price objective (down previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Monday, July 16th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,080.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,333.76.

Alphabet Inc Class A Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

