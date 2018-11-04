Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 620638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

In other news, EVP Brian Farley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $88,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 242,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,012.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Olis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,029,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 26,865 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 39.2% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 3,174,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,094,000 after purchasing an additional 893,405 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 36.1% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 65,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth about $204,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

