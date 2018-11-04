Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MDRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.39.

NASDAQ:MDRX traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.76. 16,415,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Dennis Olis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Farley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $88,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 242,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,012.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth $105,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth $160,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth $204,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 24.1% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

