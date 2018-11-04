Allion Reaches One Day Volume of $435.00 (ALL)

Allion (CURRENCY:ALL) traded up 31.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 4th. During the last seven days, Allion has traded up 42.7% against the US dollar. One Allion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. Allion has a total market capitalization of $44,970.00 and $435.00 worth of Allion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Allion Coin Profile

Allion (CRYPTO:ALL) is a coin. Allion’s total supply is 7,323,359 coins and its circulating supply is 6,199,359 coins. Allion’s official Twitter account is @allion_all . The official website for Allion is www.trollpay.com

Buying and Selling Allion

Allion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Allion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Allion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Allion using one of the exchanges listed above.

