Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARLP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 72.47%.

In related news, Director Nick Carter purchased 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $44,047.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,478 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.