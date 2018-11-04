Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

ARLP has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Alliance Resource Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Alliance Resource Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alliance Resource Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Alliance Resource Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.40.

ARLP traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.33. 691,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $497.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 72.47%.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, Director Nick Carter purchased 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $44,047.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,478 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

