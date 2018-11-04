Alliance Holdings GP (AHGP) versus Westmoreland Resource Partners (WMLP) Critical Review

Alliance Holdings GP (NASDAQ:AHGP) and Westmoreland Resource Partners (NYSE:WMLP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Alliance Holdings GP pays an annual dividend of $2.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Westmoreland Resource Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alliance Holdings GP and Westmoreland Resource Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Holdings GP 0 1 0 0 2.00 Westmoreland Resource Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alliance Holdings GP presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.80%. Given Alliance Holdings GP’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alliance Holdings GP is more favorable than Westmoreland Resource Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Holdings GP and Westmoreland Resource Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Holdings GP N/A N/A N/A Westmoreland Resource Partners N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Alliance Holdings GP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Westmoreland Resource Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Westmoreland Resource Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alliance Holdings GP and Westmoreland Resource Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Holdings GP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Westmoreland Resource Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alliance Holdings GP beats Westmoreland Resource Partners on 3 of the 4 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alliance Holdings GP Company Profile

Alliance Holdings GP, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. It operates through Illinois Basin and Appalachia segments. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia. It also leases land and operates a coal loading terminal on the Ohio River at Mt. Vernon, Indiana; and purchases and resells coal. In addition, the company offers various industrial and mining technology products and services; and miner and equipment tracking systems, and proximity detection systems. At December 31, 2017, it had approximately 1.76 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Alliance GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Westmoreland Resource Partners Company Profile

Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets thermal coal in the United States. The company also produces surface mined coal. It operates 1 surface mine in Wyoming; and 4 active mining complexes in Ohio comprising 13 surface mines. The company markets its coal to electric utilities with coal-fired power plants under coal sales contracts; and electric cooperatives, municipalities, and industrial customers in Wyoming, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia. Westmoreland Resources GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Oxford Resource Partners, LP and changed its name to Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP in January 2015. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP is a subsidiary of Westmoreland Coal Company.

