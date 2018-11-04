Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) PT Set at $156.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.29.
Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $122.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.16. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $102.10 and a 1 year high of $140.77.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 145.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $209,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.
