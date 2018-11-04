Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) PT Set at $156.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.29.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $122.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.16. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $102.10 and a 1 year high of $140.77.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 145.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $209,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

