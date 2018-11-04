Alamos Gold (AGI) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 96.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.71.

Alamos Gold stock opened at C$5.08 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.90 and a 1 year high of C$8.94.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$217.99 million for the quarter.

In other Alamos Gold news, insider Colin Webster sold 12,500 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.43, for a total transaction of C$67,875.00. Also, Director John Mccluskey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

