Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.32. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 192.97% and a negative return on equity of 58.32%. The company had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 221.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Akcea Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AKCA opened at $25.37 on Friday. Akcea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $40.75. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.57.

AKCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Akcea Therapeutics from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Akcea Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

