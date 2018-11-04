AIT Therapeutics (AITB) and Cerus (CERS) Head to Head Review

AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AIT Therapeutics and Cerus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIT Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cerus 0 1 3 0 2.75

AIT Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 300.00%. Cerus has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.59%. Given AIT Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AIT Therapeutics is more favorable than Cerus.

Volatility & Risk

AIT Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerus has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.5% of Cerus shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Cerus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AIT Therapeutics and Cerus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -243.64% Cerus -74.95% -73.75% -40.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AIT Therapeutics and Cerus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.04 million ($3.01) -1.33 Cerus $51.33 million 16.61 -$60.58 million ($0.56) -11.38

AIT Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AIT Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

AIT Therapeutics Company Profile

AIT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Harrison, New York.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The company's INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Cerus Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

