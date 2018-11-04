AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) Hits Market Cap of $96,284.00

AgrolifeCoin (CURRENCY:AGLC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last seven days, AgrolifeCoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One AgrolifeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AgrolifeCoin has a total market cap of $96,284.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of AgrolifeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 69.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000522 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00044720 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000372 BTC.

About AgrolifeCoin

AgrolifeCoin (CRYPTO:AGLC) is a coin. AgrolifeCoin’s total supply is 209,672,639 coins. AgrolifeCoin’s official Twitter account is @traiborg and its Facebook page is accessible here . AgrolifeCoin’s official website is www.agrolifecoin.org

Buying and Selling AgrolifeCoin

