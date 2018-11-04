Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Cann reiterated a hold rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.27.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $70.36 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $51.62 and a twelve month high of $99.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.01). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 461.78%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $240,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $136,051.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,673. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 22,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 102,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,327 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,162,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,614,000 after acquiring an additional 430,216 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 173,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

