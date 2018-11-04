Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $0.90, but opened at $0.92. Agile Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 7087613 shares traded.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGRX shares. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Agile Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 82.3% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 66,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 29,995 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 62.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 55,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 76.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,990 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 343,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.95.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

