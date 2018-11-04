Ag Growth International Inc (AFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$69.44.

AFN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Monday, August 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$71.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

In other Ag Growth International news, Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.72, for a total transaction of C$675,432.00.

Shares of TSE:AFN traded down C$0.23 on Friday, hitting C$59.67. The company had a trading volume of 30,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,175. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$47.08 and a 1 year high of C$64.72.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$262.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$249.60 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

