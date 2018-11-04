AFC Energy (AFC) Shares Up 16%

Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) shot up 16% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.68 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.68 ($0.09). 412,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 454,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.76 ($0.08).

AFC Energy Company Profile (LON:AFC)

AFC Energy plc develops and demonstrates alkaline fuel cell systems in the United Kingdom and Germany. Its fuel-cell systems convert hydrogen into electricity. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cranleigh, the United Kingdom.

