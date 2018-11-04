aelf (ELF) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last week, aelf has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market cap of $78.75 million and approximately $11.46 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00004946 BTC on exchanges including Koinex, Bancor Network, Tokenomy and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015096 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00151933 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00261044 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.55 or 0.10341043 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012124 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 280,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Ethfinex, Binance, Hotbit, AirSwap, Kyber Network, CoinTiger, Koinex, GOPAX, Gate.io, Bibox, Allbit, DDEX, ABCC, Tokenomy, BCEX, BigONE, Bithumb, OKEx, IDEX, Bancor Network and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.