Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (ANW) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (NYSE:ANW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

NYSE ANW opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $5.10.

Get Aegean Marine Petroleum Network alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 67.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 46,712 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 520.3% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 124,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 104,224 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 27.7% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 960,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 208,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 278.0% in the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 5,658,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine fuel logistics company that markets and supplies refined marine fuel and lubricants to vessels in port, at sea, and on rivers worldwide. The company offers fueling services to ocean-going and a range of coastal vessels, including oil tankers, container ships, drybulk carriers, cruise ships, reefers, LNG/LPG carriers, car carriers, and ferries, as well as to marine fuel traders, brokers, and other end-users of marine fuel and lubricants.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegean Marine Petroleum Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.