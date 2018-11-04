Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in UGI Corp (UGI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in UGI during the second quarter worth $124,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the second quarter worth $167,000. MHI Funds LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 9,160.5% during the second quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in UGI during the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI during the second quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on UGI from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $53.00 target price on UGI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. UGI Corp has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $56.22.

In other news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $999,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

