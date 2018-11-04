Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 56,246 Shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (VMO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) by 209.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 56,246 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMO. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 45.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 468,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 145,597 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 717,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr in the 2nd quarter valued at $673,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 232,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 29,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 27,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMO opened at $10.89 on Friday. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $12.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.0554 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Company Profile

There is no company description available for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust.

