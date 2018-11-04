Acoin Achieves Market Cap of $46,153.00 (ACOIN)

Acoin (CURRENCY:ACOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Acoin has traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Acoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Acoin has a market cap of $46,153.00 and $0.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000380 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000170 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin Profile

ACOIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam . The official website for Acoin is acoin.info . The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Acoin

Acoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

