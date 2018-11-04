Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $17.29 Million Stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,142 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Grand Canyon Education worth $17,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $126.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 52 week low of $85.14 and a 52 week high of $127.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $236.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.13 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 22.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

