Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACHC. Craig Hallum lowered Acadia Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $37.00 price target on Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a hold rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Acadia Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.11.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $45.35.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 41,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,883,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $639,585. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.7% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.0% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.