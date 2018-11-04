Absolute Software (ALSWF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.32%.
Shares of OTCMKTS ALSWF opened at $6.03 on Friday. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $243.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 0.74.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is 312.50%.
Absolute Software Company Profile
Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.
