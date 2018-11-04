Absolute Software (ALSWF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.32%.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSWF opened at $6.03 on Friday. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $243.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is 312.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

