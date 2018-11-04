A10 Networks (ATEN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “A10 Networks, Inc. provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances and as virtual appliances across its Thunder Series and AX Series product families. A10 Networks, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Shares of A10 Networks stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $6.18. 317,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,821. A10 Networks has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $8.25.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $89,714.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,035.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 26,504 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 14,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 28,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

