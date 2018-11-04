618 Shares in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Purchased by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $1,200,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,208,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14,134.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 28,552 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, insider John Bickham sold 144,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.71, for a total transaction of $46,687,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $418.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.13.

Charter Communications stock opened at $317.87 on Friday. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $250.10 and a 12-month high of $396.64. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.06. Charter Communications had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.