5N Plus (VNP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect 5N Plus to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$75.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$75.09 million.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at C$3.04 on Friday. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of C$2.22 and a 52 week high of C$3.73.

In other 5N Plus news, insider Nicholas Audet sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total value of C$266,250.00.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec under weight” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.