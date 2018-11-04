5,733 Shares in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 106.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $20,574,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,049,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 114,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 72,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NEAR opened at $50.01 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.1095 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st.

