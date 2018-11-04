50,854 Shares in Amedisys Inc (AMED) Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,351,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.16% of Amedisys as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.3% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 14.1% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $139.00 price target on shares of Amedisys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Amedisys to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

Shares of AMED opened at $108.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Amedisys Inc has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $127.38.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $417.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.05 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David B. Pearce sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $48,440.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,368.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.