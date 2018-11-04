503,329 Shares in Wpp Plc (WPP) Acquired by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 503,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,879,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,467,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,006,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,170,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,023,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,756,000. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPP. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Pivotal Research raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of WPP opened at $58.83 on Friday. Wpp Plc has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $103.53.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $1.4595 dividend. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.45. This represents a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. WPP’s payout ratio is presently 38.66%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

