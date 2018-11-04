47,384 Shares in Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) Acquired by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth $645,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth $16,777,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 10.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,734,000 after purchasing an additional 182,351 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth $14,850,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 15.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Wiessman sold 60,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $3,246,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Delek US from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.53.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $37.09 on Friday. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.11). Delek US had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

