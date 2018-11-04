42,686 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) Purchased by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,000. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up about 3.9% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,351,000.

ITA opened at $196.04 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

