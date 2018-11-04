42,676 Shares in Fiserv Inc (FISV) Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 515.8% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Fiserv to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Argus set a $90.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Fiserv from $63.50 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.82.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 467,380 shares in the company, valued at $36,754,763.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,864,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $74.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $62.76 and a 52 week high of $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 44.31%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

