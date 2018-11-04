2,473 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Acquired by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $103,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $115,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $117,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $141,000.

IJR opened at $80.03 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $72.12 and a 52 week high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

