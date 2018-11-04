2,349 Shares in DXC Technology Co (DXC) Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 196,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 31,535 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 304,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,540,000 after purchasing an additional 44,195 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 39,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 201,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 42,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,326,000 after purchasing an additional 40,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. DXC Technology Co has a 52-week low of $68.59 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.18. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

In other news, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $4,601,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Lawrie sold 55,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $4,989,411.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,527 shares of company stock valued at $18,989,941 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

