201,305 Shares in Regis Co. (RGS) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 201,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Regis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,362,000 after acquiring an additional 264,727 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Regis alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Regis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE RGS opened at $16.92 on Friday. Regis Co. has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $750.03 million, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $287.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. Regis had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 2.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regis Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.