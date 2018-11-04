1World (1WO) Trading 50.7% Higher Over Last Week

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One 1World token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1World has traded 50.7% higher against the US dollar. 1World has a market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $125,613.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00150871 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00261215 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $625.59 or 0.09823542 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012491 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

1World Profile

1World launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,686,551 tokens. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 1World

1World can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

