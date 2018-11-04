1ST Source Bank Has $22.29 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,646 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.8% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 17,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.36 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.